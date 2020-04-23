UVA Wise to stream virtual ceremony to confer degrees

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – The University of Virginia at Wise will hold a virtual ceremony to confer degrees next month.

The virtual ceremony will take place on May 9, which was the originally scheduled date for the commencement ceremony. It will begin at 11 a.m.

UVA Wise says this will mark the end of the academic year and will allow those who earned degrees to graduate on time.

The university also plans to hold its 2020 commencement on Sunday, October 4 in the David J. Prior Convocation Center. However, UVA Wise says the planned date may change depending on how the COVID-19 evolves.

According to the university, more details will be shared via email and its commencement webpage.

