UVA Wise giving free KN95 masks to students, employees

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – The University of Virginia’s College at Wise will be providing a free box of 50 KN95 masks to each employee and student of the college, according to a release from the college.

Students may pick up their free box of masks at one of the following locations between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 10, 11,14 or 15:

Cantrell Hall (Office of Student Affairs)

Slemp Student Center (Atrium)

Crockett Hall (Office of the Registrar)

Masks will be delivered by a building coordinator to each employee according to the release.

The college’s current policy regarding masks is that facial coverings must be worn indoors on campus.