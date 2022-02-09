UVA Wise giving free KN95 masks to students, employees

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – The University of Virginia’s College at Wise will be providing a free box of 50 KN95 masks to each employee and student of the college, according to a release from the college.

Students may pick up their free box of masks at one of the following locations between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 10, 11,14 or 15:

  • Cantrell Hall (Office of Student Affairs)
  • Slemp Student Center (Atrium)
  • Crockett Hall (Office of the Registrar)

Masks will be delivered by a building coordinator to each employee according to the release.

The college’s current policy regarding masks is that facial coverings must be worn indoors on campus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss