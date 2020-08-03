UVA Wise delays start of fall semester, will mail COVID-19 test kits to students

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise has delayed the start of the fall semester and will mail COVID-19 test kits to students before they return to campus.

Classes will start two weeks later than originally scheduled on Aug. 26 instead of Aug. 12.

Residential students who haven’t already returned to Wise will wait until Aug. 19 when there will be a staggered schedule for moving in.

UVA Wise says convocation will be held Aug. 25.

“The steady increase in positive tests in Virginia and across the nation is a concern for us,” Chancellor Donna P. Henry said in a news release. “We have students from across the Commonwealth and from other states who will arrive soon. We feel that increasing the amount of testing will help us know more about what we are dealing with and will help us better manage the situation.”

The college says on Monday it tested 71 students who have already returned to campus and employees who have had close contact with those students. Health services administered 175 tests. The college expects to learn the results of those tests later this week.

COVID-19 test kits mailed to students will be sent to the lab that works with UVA. Students who haven’t returned to campus who test positive will be asked to stay home until 10 days after their diagnosis or three days after symptoms clear without medication, whichever is longer.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.