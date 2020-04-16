Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company in Glade Spring to lay off 326 employees

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) – More than 300 employees at Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company in Glade Spring will be laid off by June 9.

According to a WARN Notice on the Virginia Employment Commission website, 326 employees will be laid off due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The WARN Notice says employees were notified on April 9, and the impact date is set for June 9.

Utility Trailer Manufacturing is located at 13160 Monroe Road in Glade Spring.

Anyone affected who needs more information is asked to contact Tim McVey at (276) 429-4540 Ext: 5104.

You can read the full WARN Notice by clicking here.

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.