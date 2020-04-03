NFS shutting down all day-use areas in George Washington and Jefferson National forests

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – The U.S. Forest Service is closing all day-use areas in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests.

The forest service previously announced the closure of campgrounds, bathrooms, OHV trails, trail shelters and some day-use areas.

The new closures affect picnic sites, interpretive sites, shooting ranges and swimming sites.

Trailhead facilities and access points on the Appalachian Trail, including parking lots, are also temporarily shut down.

“We believe people understand the serious risks posed by facilities and trails that draw large numbers of people into close proximity to each other,” said Forest Supervisor Joby Timm. “We appreciate people’s patience and understanding of our efforts to mitigate those risks to protect public health and safety.”

There’s also several new closures in the Clinch Ranger District of the forests. This includes popular sites such as Bark Camp Recreation Area, High Knob Recreation Area and Observation Tower and Birch Knob Observation Tower.

“These recreation areas have the potential to draw large numbers of people into close proximity to each other”, said District Ranger Michelle Davalos. “I appreciate everyone’s patience and compliance with these temporary closures as we work together to protect the health and safety of our communities.”

Trails and trailhead parking in the Clinch Ranger District remain open but restrooms are closed.

