Urging mask use, Tennessee Gov. Lee says mandate ‘controversial’

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks with reporters in Nashville, Tenn. A federal appeals court ruled Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, that Tennessee can begin outlawing abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, as well prohibit the procedure if it is based on the race or gender of the fetus. Earlier this year, Lee enacted the so-called “reason bans” as part of a sweeping anti-abortion measure that he signed earlier this year. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says his weekend address was a move to implore people who won’t wear masks to do so without him imposing a state requirement.

The Republican governor’s prime time address on Sunday came from quarantine, the day after after Lee revealed his wife Maria had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lee said she had mild symptoms but was feeling much better Monday. He said he’s tested negative and has no symptoms.

The state is struggling to handle the country’s worst new COVID-19 infection surge per capita during a make-or-break holiday season.

Lee has instead limited some indoor public gathering to less than 10 people.