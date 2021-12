Upward trend of COVID-19 cases continues in Southwest Virginia

Southwest Virginia’s new COVID-19 case rate has climbed to its highest point since Oct. 15.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health recorded 190 new cases out of Southwest Virginia on Friday, continuing an upward trend of COVID-19 cases in the nine-county region.

Washington and Tazewell accounted for the most single-day new COVID-19 cases on Friday, at 50 and 26 additional cases, respectively.

The region’s rolling seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 population reached 363, its highest point since Oct. 15. It’s up about 50% since mid-November. Virginia’s rate also climbed to its highest level in weeks, at 151.

The region also saw four new hospitalizations, with one each reported in Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee and Washington counties.

Russell County reported the single COVID-19 death on Friday.

Statewide, VDH reported 79,490 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Dec. 3.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 976,599.

VDH reports there have been 12,386 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia since Dec. 3.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,452 cases / 183 hospitalizations / 50 deaths (19 new cases)

Buchanan County – 2,866 cases / 164 hospitalizations / 79 deaths (6 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 1,990 cases / 65 hospitalizations / 30 deaths (12 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Lee County – 3,945 cases / 142 hospitalizations / 62 deaths (6 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 665 cases / 35 hospitalizations / 17 deaths (4 new cases)

Russell County – 4,178 cases / 163 hospitalizations / 69 deaths (18 new cases, 1 new death)

Scott County – 3,483 cases / 179 hospitalizations / 84 deaths (11 new cases)

Smyth County – 5,236 cases / 336 hospitalizations / 125 deaths (18 new cases)

Tazewell County – 6,176 cases / 225 hospitalizations / 119 deaths (26 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 8,267 cases / 647 hospitalizations / 160 deaths (50 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 5,969 cases / 239 hospitalizations / 132 deaths (20 new cases)

