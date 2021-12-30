Upward trend of COVID-19 cases continues, Ballad Health data showed Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported increases across the board on Thursday regarding COVID-19 hospitalizations and admissions within its 21-county service area spanning Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

According to the health system, nine more COVID-19 hospitalizations were recorded in its facilities overnight, including five more patients fighting critical cases and three more depending on ventilators to breathe.

As of Thursday, Dec. 30, we are treating 263 inpatients with COVID-19. This data pertains to Ballad Health’s 21-county service area of Tennessee and Virginia.



Call 833.822.5523 to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine today. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/PlgAMpib0z — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) December 30, 2021

Ballad also reported that there are no children in Niswonger battling the virus — a difference from one patient on Wednesday.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Dec. 30:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 263 (+9)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 9

Total COVID-19 admissions: 39 (+10)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 30 (+5)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 71 (+5)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 59 (+3)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 0 (-1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 47.7%

The region’s positivity rate stands at 18.7% on Thursday, an increase from the positive rate previously reported on Wednesday.

Ballad Health reported Thursday that there have been 114 COVID-19 deaths in its 21-county service area over the last seven days.