UPDATE: Unicoi Co. extends mask mandate through September 19

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials in Unicoi County announced Friday they have extended a mask mandate through September 19.

The mask mandate was previously set to expire on August 29.

The order does not extend to children under the age of 12, anyone with trouble breathing, those working in conditions where social distancing is maintainable or those in situations where wearing a face covering would pose a safety or security risk.

You can read the full executive order below.

