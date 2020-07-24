UPDATE: Sullivan Co. Schools opening with online-only instruction through August 14

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Sullivan County Schools announced Friday that they will begin the fall semester with online-only classes through August 14.

According to a release, “This decision is in response to the number of COVID 19 cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14-day period, which places us in the “red” zone. The Operating Procedures green, yellow, and red thresholds are designed to provide guidance for decision making; however, other mitigating factors are also considered, including cluster information within contained facilities.”

The first day of school is still set for Wednesday, August 5.

Students who are enrolled in the Sullivan County Virtual Learning Academy will also begin on August 5, according to school officials.

Schools are expected to get in touch with parents in order to arrange for picking up materials needed before the first day of school.

School officials added in the release, “We will continue to meet on Thursday of each week with the Sullivan County Health Department and provide any updates for the following week by 10:00 AM the following day on Friday.”

