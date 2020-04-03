UPDATE: Local 6-year-old tests negative for COVID-19

Breaking News
TDH: 3,067 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, death reported in Hawkins County
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Friday afternoon Latosha Thornsberry confirmed with News Channel 11 that her son’s test results for COVID-19 came back negative.

Thornsberry’s 6-year-old son Zain, was tested for COVID-19 at the Buchanan General Hospital in Virginia in late March.

PREVIOUS STORY: Local 6-year-old tested for COVID-19, mother said, ‘I should have been taking this serious from day one’

No further information was immediately available.

