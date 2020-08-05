UPDATE: 6 Greeneville High School football players test positive for COVID-19, awaiting more test results

GREENEVILLE,Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Greeneville High School confirmed additional positive COVID-19 cases among football players on Wednesday.

According to the high school’s athletic director, Brad Woolsey, there are now six football players that have tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials learned about the two additional cases on Wednesday.

Woolsey said there are now a total of six football players at Greeneville High School that have tested positive for COVID-19 and 10 total positive cases among athletes.

They are still awaiting results for three more COVID-19 tests. All three of those pending tests are for Greeneville High School football players.

Woolsey told News Channel 11’s sports team on Wednesday that after these three pending COVID-19 results, they believe they will have the spread contained.

Greeneville City Schools officials said Tuesday that athletics at the high school and middle school were shut down after some students tested positive for COVID-19.

Greeneville High has already canceled its first football game of the season against Powell.

