JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eighty-five percent of COVID-19 patients at Ballad Health are not vaccinated, data revealed Wednesday.

Breaking this down, 342 novel coronavirus patients remain in Ballad facilities — 291 have yet to receive the shots. While hospitalization numbers plummeted once again — a drop of 20 patients since Tuesday — one trend persists:

Unvaccinated COVID-19 patients still vastly outweigh vaccinated COVID-19 patients.

In Ballad’s intensive care units (ICU), that disparity is even more evident. Of the health system’s 56 critical COVID-19 cases, 50 patients are not vaccinated. For those who decline to the point of relying on a ventilator, only two of those involve vaccinated patients. The rest — 35 patients — are not vaccinated against the virus.

Ballad releases the vaccination stats once a week on Wednesdays. Every weekday, the health system updates its COVID-19 data. On Feb. 16, drops were seen across the board, including fewer COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Ballad hospitals, fewer critical COVID-19 cases and fewer patients relying on ventilators.

Ballad does not release whether drops in critical COVID-19 cases involve discharges or deaths, but health officials did reveal that roughly half of COVID-19 patients who decline to ventilator usage die.

Drops were also reflected in pediatric patients; Ballad reported there are three fewer children fighting the virus at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, leaving two pediatric COVID-19 patients in Ballad’s 21-county service area.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Feb. 16:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 342 (-20)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 8 (+2)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 40 (-12)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 60 (-5)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 56 (-5)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 37 (-3)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2 (-3)

Ballad Health used state-reported data to determine that there have been 78 COVID-19-related deaths in its area across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia within the past seven days.