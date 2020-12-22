‘Unkie’s’ return home from COVID unit brings large extended family Christmas joy

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Larry Stout — known to his extended family as “Unkie” — had never in his 65 years spent a night separated from family members.

That changed when the Bristol man with special needs was rushed to Bristol Regional Medical Center Dec. 5, two days after being sent home from a trip to urgent care with antibiotics for a case of pneumonia.

His youngest sister, Angie Smith, was pretty sure it wasn’t just pneumonia when she came to the home Stout shares with his 85-year-old mother, Ann Stout, because her brother was in distress.

Larry Stout with three of his 16 nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

“My sister Amy called and said he was getting worse and worse,” Smith, who’s worked as a medical assistant, said. “I got over there he could see us but it just seemed like we were far away, he couldn’t understand what we were saying.

“When I … saw how he was breathing, gasping and everything, I was like, ‘no, this is not just pneumonia.'”

It wasn’t. By the time her niece’s husband Floyd, an EMT, arrived, Smith had checked her brother’s oxygen saturation, found it was just 60% and started him on four liters of her mother’s oxygen.

“I was really scared,” Smith said. “I said, ‘he’s got to go to the hospital now.'”

The pair called 911 and once an ambulance arrived Stout was immediately loaded on board.

“It was 10 p.m., mom was upset and couldn’t understand what was going on,” Smith said of the chaotic scene.

Scary ride to a scary place

Smith, the youngest of six children, said her oldest sibling “is the most loving person I know.” But the jewel of the family and beloved uncle and great-uncle to 16 people ranging from 4 to 35 was facing the fight of his life — and great uncertainty when he is used to security and routine.

Within two hours the folks at Bristol Regional had tested Stout for COVID and he was positive. They let Floyd stay in the emergency department with him for a number of hours, but then it was off to the COVID ICU.

Stout in ICU with his sister, Angie Smith.

“Floyd had tried to explain to him that once he went to the floor he would probably be by himself,” Stout said. “He got to ICU and we spoke to his nurse — he didn’t understand what was going on, he was very frightened.”

Stout spoke to a nurse who relayed the situation up to a supervisor and after speaking with Stout, “they made an exception to let me come and stay with him.”

Smith’s own emotions were running extremely high. A few days before Thanksgiving she had tested COVID-positive, so she and her immediate family had been isolated over that holiday.

But with asymptomatic transmission so common, Smith was wracked with guilt.

“I can’t help but feel, you know, that maybe I gave it to him,” Smith said.

Still, in she went — “I had to put on all the garb, I had to wear it the entire time I was with him” — and her presence seemed to make an immediate difference. Stout had been put on a BiPAP machine in hopes that would help his breathing but things weren’t going great.

“His respirations were in the high 40s to high 50s and within 90 minutes he had calmed down and was in the 20s and 30s,” Smith said.

A difficult choice

Stout continued struggling, though, and the BiPAP (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure) machine was really wearing his body out, his sister said.

The critical care team said the family needed to make one of three choices: continue BiPAP, put him on a ventilator or scale back to comfort care and wait for Stout to die.

“Comfort care was not the option at all,” Smith said.

So she went home and gathered with her other brother, her three sisters and their mother to decide what to do for a brother who’d been a ubiquitous presence their whole lives.

Meanwhile, the folks at Full Gospel Tabernacle right across the road had been in their homes praying hard for Stout. He’s also a well-loved member there, where he opens the doors, turns on the HVAC units and tends the grounds and where his brother-in-law, Tony Deel, is pastor.

Stout with another pair of relatives.

“As soon as Larry got sick and was in the hospital we began to call everybody and have ’em to pray,” said Deel. “Larry’s truly a blessing to our church, and he loves the people down there. Well, he loves everybody.

“He’s got a tender heart and I believe that’s why God moved in such a mighty way on his behalf, because he loves the Lord, and I just thank God for it.”

While battles were being waged at the spiritual level, Smith and her family were making their decision. Start him on the ventilator, even though many COVID patients who go on a ventilator don’t survive.

“Me being his power of attorney, even though we talked to the whole family I had to sign that paper to put him on the vent and that was one of the hardest things I believe I’ve ever had to do,” Smith said.

Turning the corner

But then something no one expected happened. Stout almost immediately began improving. Within several hours the critical care team had dialed the machine back some.

“The nurses and stuff were just amazed at the fighter that was in him, and I kept telling them all, you don’t know,” Smith said. “Larry is a fighter. He’s had to fight his whole life and this was gonna be the fight of his life.”

Smith had high praise for the teams at BRMC. “He was worked on by an enormous amount of amazing nurses and doctors, who most definitely don’t get the rewards they deserve,” she said.

Stout leaves the hospital Dec. 17 after a quick improvement after being put on the ventilator.

Within three days of being put on the ventilator, Stout came off it and was moved to the ICU stepdown unit. On Thursday Dec. 17, he came home.

Smiling beneath his mask, a recuperating Stout described his experience this way: “Buddy, I went through the tunnel.”

He wasn’t ready to stay on the other side, though.

“I had to come back for my church people, my friends, my sisters and my brothers.”

Smith calls his return “the best Christmas anybody could ask for.

“Our brother’s home, my mom is beyond ecstatic, I mean her son is with her. She was so depressed the 14 days he was in the hospital.”

Smith said the nagging thought that she may have transmitted COVID to her brother has made her “very passionate about masking up.

Stout is ready to get back to business as usual — helping out at his home church and watching his nieces and nephews in their extracurricular activities.

“I don’t care if you don’t feel like you need to mask — you need to mask. For those around you, for yourself.”

For his part, the man at the center of it all is ready — once life returns to normal — to return to his routines of church and frequent family outings to ballgames at Sullivan East and Tennessee High schools.

In the meantime he’s watching his beloved Dallas Cowboys stumble to a disappointing NFL finish and looking forward to Christmas.

And while he doesn’t want to see the inside of a hospital again, Stout managed to pull off with his care teams what he always does when he meets new people — make an impact with his loving nature.

“Them people down there was nice people,” he said. “They was good people. I made a lot of friends down there.”