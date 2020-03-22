Breaking News
Bristol, TN officers investigating a shooting from Saturday night
1  of  4
Closings & Delays
First United Methodist Church Johnson City Defensive Driving School St. Dominic Catholic School TCAT Elizabethton

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, reports first positive Covid-19 case

Local Coronavirus Coverage
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department confirmed that a University of Tennessee, Knoxville, staff member has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a UTK release.

The campus employee was last on campus March 16 during spring break.

UT Knoxville administrators will assist local health authorities in reaching out to anyone the employee may have come in contact with.

According to the release, staff have been extensively deep cleaning campus buildings and will conduct a thorough cleaning of areas where the employee worked.

UT says the staff member is recovering at home in self-isolation.

For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss