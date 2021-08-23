University of Tennessee extends mask mandate to all indoor public spaces

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The University of Tennessee extended its mask mandate to all indoor public spaces on all campuses, citing a rise in COVID-19 Delta variant cases across the state.

On August 2, the university had announced a limited mask mandate, but on Monday, that mandate extended to all indoor public spaces, except in private offices, residence hall rooms, while engaging in fitness activities and while eating and drinking.

“We are committed to making the necessary adjustments to help ensure the health and safety of those who work, study and visit our campuses,” UT System President Randy Boyd said. “While we are trying to do our part to keep our campuses healthy, we continue to stress the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Campus athletic departments will make decisions regarding requirements at indoor athletic facilities.

The University of Tennessee will re-evaluate the face-covering requirement on Sept. 7.

Campus locations include UT Knoxville, UT Institute of Agriculture, UT Chattanooga, UT Martin, UT Southern and the UT Health Science Center.