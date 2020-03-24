United Ways of NE TN & SW VA create advisory committee for COVID-19 relief fund

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – United Ways across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Tuesday held a joint webinar to announce a new relief fund to support communities in the region during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund is aimed to address both immediate and long term response efforts potentially necessary for those most vulnerable including children, the elderly and Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed families. ALICE families are those who are employed, earn above the official federal poverty level, but less than the basic cost of living.

“This pandemic is quite interesting and quite challenging times,” was a sentiment shared among all members of the United Way panel on the webinar. Another unanimous realization was that the economic impact of the pandemic is yet unknown.

“The bottom line is that we don’t know the severity of exactly what the impact on our communities are going to be just yet and so I think especially with these relief efforts, and with this fund, we’ll be able to address a lot of different issues throughout our community,” said Kristan Spear, President and CEO of United Way of Washington County, Tennessee. ”I think our advisory committee is going to be very important with that task.”

Tuesday, regional United Ways together announced an Advisory Committee that will aim to raise 19 percent of $1.9 million in 19 days and allocate those funds to non-profit organizations in the region.

Danelle Glasscock, executive director of the United Way of Greater Kingsport said during the webinar that the relief funds will help those who work on the frontlines fighting this pandemic, as well as those who are most susceptible.

To donate to the relief fund, text NETNSWVARelief to 41444.

Those who wish to pay via check can mail that gift to United Way, Regional COVID-19 Response Fund, P.O. Box 664, Abingdon, VA 24212.

Officials from the United Ways participating in Tuesday’s panel said the collaboration of the regional chapters is paramount to moving forward to best assist the region during whatever may come during this pandemic. The fund, they said, would help the entire region, not just individual communities.

Spear added during the webinar that many local employers also look to United Way to assist them during this time of crisis.

The Advisory Committee will reportedly asses the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the region on a day-to-day basis, as there is no way to determine what resources each specific problem might call for.

