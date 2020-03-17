United Way, Shades of Grace add public handwashing stations in Kingsport

1  of  2
by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tuesday afternoon, officials with United Way of Greater Kingsport and Shades of Grace announced they’ve set up public handwashing stations in downtown Kingsport.

Officials said these handwashing stations are for public use and “will be jointly funded by United Way of Greater Kingsport and Shades of Grace UMC. “

You can find the handwashing stations at Hunger First, Shades of Grace UMC, Glen Bruce Park, and the Salvation Army.

According to this release, the plan is to have these handwashing stations in place for at least two months.

You can find a map of the stations by clicking HERE.

