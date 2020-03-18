United Way of Washington County website offering aid and volunteer opportunities during virus spread

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In Washington County, there’s a place to go for people who need help and those who want to volunteer.

United Way of Washington County, Tennessee says it’s constantly updating its volunteer website.

Those who need help can register, and those who want to help can find opportunities to serve.

They’re reminding volunteers and agencies to consider their health and safety as well.

“You may have to have fewer volunteers in a spot at a time. We may have to be sure that there’s options to be able to sanitize very regularly for those volunteer opportunities and we’ll just have to keep monitoring that as this virus gets worse,” said Washington County, Tenn. President and CEO Kristan Spear.

The volunteer website is a collaborative effort between all local United Way organizations in the Tri-Cities.