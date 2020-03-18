1  of  4
Closings & Delays
First United Methodist Church St. Dominic Catholic School TCAT Elizabethton Tri-Cities Christian School

Coronavirus Hotlines

Local Coronavirus Updates

National Coronavirus Updates

Cancellations & Closings

United Way of Washington County website offering aid and volunteer opportunities during virus spread

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In Washington County, there’s a place to go for people who need help and those who want to volunteer.

United Way of Washington County, Tennessee says it’s constantly updating its volunteer website.

Those who need help can register, and those who want to help can find opportunities to serve.

They’re reminding volunteers and agencies to consider their health and safety as well.

“You may have to have fewer volunteers in a spot at a time. We may have to be sure that there’s options to be able to sanitize very regularly for those volunteer opportunities and we’ll just have to keep monitoring that as this virus gets worse,” said Washington County, Tenn. President and CEO Kristan Spear.

The volunteer website is a collaborative effort between all local United Way organizations in the Tri-Cities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss