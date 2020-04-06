Unicoi Strawberry Festival canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL)- The 18th Annual Wayne Scott Strawberry that was set to take place on May 16 is now canceled due to COVID-19.

Unicoi Mayor Johnny Lynch said in a news release Monday, “…And health officials are saying the Coronavirus threat could last up until the summer, so it’s best for our citizens if we don’t have the festival this year.”

The release added that the Strawberry Festival is the town’s biggest event and typically features more than 100 craft and food vendors along with music and the Miss Strawberry Festival Pageant.

Town officials said vendors that have already paid for their booth will receive a full refund.

