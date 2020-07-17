Unicoi County Schools releases reopening plan

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County Schools has released its reopening plan for the 2020–21 school year.

The school system will use a color-coded framework based on community spread of COVID-19 to help school leaders make decisions about keeping schools open.

If there is “no to minimal school community spread,” the use of personal protective equipment will not be required and changes to class size will be “unnecessary.” Staff and students will be asked to take their temperatures before leaving home.

If there is “minimal to moderate school community spread,” staff and students will be strongly encouraged or required to wear face masks. Class sizes may be changed with alternate schedules possible. Staff and students may have their temperatures taken before entering school buildings.

If there is “substantial school community spread,” schools will be closed and remote learning plans activated.

The school system’s full reopening plan is available on Unicoi County Schools website.

Parents are encouraged to review the plan and complete a registration intent form for each student in their household by Monday, July 20.