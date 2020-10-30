LIVE NOW /
Unicoi County extends mask mandate through December 29

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: News Channel 11 Staff

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials in Unicoi County have joined other counties across Northeast Tennessee in extending a county-wide mask mandate through December 29.

Within the hour, officials in both Washington and Greene Counties also extended mask mandates through December 29.

In Sullivan County, a mask mandate remains in effect through November 30.

As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, there was no announcement yet from officials in Carter County about a mask mandate extension.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

