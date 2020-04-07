Unicoi Co. Mayor: Local state of emergency, safer at home directive extended extra week

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County’s state of local emergency order and safer at home directive have been extended by another seven days, according to Couny Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely.

According to an executive order issued by Evely, the state of emergency and directive are being extended because “COVID-19 continues to present a severe danger to public health.”

The directive was originally supposed to last until April 8.

The extension of the order means Unicoi County will now be under a state of local emergency and safer at home directive until through April 15.

The order limits citizens of the county to essential travel only, prohibits mass gatherings and specifies which businesses may remain open.

You can read the full order below.

