Unicoi Co. extends mask mandate through September 30

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County has joined the rest of Northeast Tennessee in extending its mask mandate through September 30.

The order had originally been set to expire on Saturday, September 19.

According to an executive order from Unicoi County Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely, face coverings will be required in public settings where social distancing is not possible.

The mandate applies to all county residents ages 12 and older.

According to the order, face coverings include scarves, bandanas, homemade masks and handkerchiefs as well.

Commercial businesses in the county are required to follow the order.

Those with underlying medical conditions or other health-related factors that would inhibit breathing are exempt from the order.

The mandate is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on September 30.

In an email sent to News Channel 11, Garland said the mandate is being renewed “due to the fact that our school system has just started in-person classes.”

You can read the entire order below:

Fourth Renewal Mask Mandate 9-18-2020 by WJHL News Channel Eleven on Scribd