Unemployment benefits, education discussed at Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee’s COVID-19 briefing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise and unemployment benefits become a growing concern, several measures were addressed at Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercy announced at the briefing, that two data sets have been added to the health department’s website.

Under the “Educational Resources” tab, a data set for children aged 5-18 was added and divided up into age groups best representing grade groups in school.

“You will see that broken down by age and we have segmented them to somewhat align with elementary, middle and high school,” Dr. Piercy explained.

Those groups are broken down in three: ages 5-10, 11-13, and 14-18. These are then also broken down by county.

Releasing personal data about COVID-19 patients is strictly prohibited under privacy laws, so reporting this type of content is tricky.

“It’s really important that people in a school district can’t figure out which children, individually, have a case,” Gov. Lee explained.

As for schools reporting cases, Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn explained that schools, and especially the Department of Education, is limited in what it can report.

“For education data, what we are proposing and what we’ve put out, our districts will do that update when there are school buildings or partial-building closures,” Schwinn explained. “As it relates to any kind of cases for specific students, that gets into the health department realm, and that reporting happens at the local level.”

Back when the COVID-19 pandemic first started gripping the state, stay-at-home orders were issued. During a stay-at-home order, technically, only “essential workers” were supposed to work. Gov. Lee Tuesday explained that some school districts may designate certain teachers and staff as “critical infrastructure,” meaning essentially the same thing as “essential worker.”

A “critical infrastructure” employee, he said, is integral to the success of that school or workplace.

The state health department offered guidance for what it meant to be a “critical infrastructure employee.”

“Quarantine is the exception for critical infrastructure – for those who have been exposed but are symptom-free and their district has designated that they come back to work,” Dr. Piercy explained.

Unemployment benefits

Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Jeff McCord announced at the briefing Tuesday that the state of Tennessee will be submitting its application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to receive grant funding to pay an additional weekly unemployment benefit to claimants who meet the eligibility requirements of the Lost Wages Supplemental Payment Assistance program.

If approved, McCord explained that the grant will fund a $300 weekly payment on top of what the claimant is already receiving from the state.

However, there’s a catch: the grant requires claimants to receive at least $100 in state or federal unemployment benefits each week to be eligible for the new LWA payment.

The grant, McCord explained, is scheduled to run through Dec. 26, however, that doesn’t mean unemployed Tennesseans will be receiving those funds until after Christmas.

“The way the grant works is when the funds are exhausted, the program is over, and so we could run through December 26th, or we could – as some estimates have us – depending on state participation, run for five or six weeks,” he said on Tuesday.

The LWA payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1, the department released. Eligible claimants currently receiving benefits do not need to take any action because the state will automatically add LWA to their weekly benefit payment.

McCord added that if Congress passes any other unemployment legislation, the LWA payments will also cease.

He also said that the new unemployment system will run through the current unemployment website as the current unemployment benefits program, but as this is a new system, new software is being developed to accommodate the influx of new applications.

