Unacast: Tennessee and Virginia improve social distancing scores to “C”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After both Tennessee and Virginia received poor scores on Unacast’s Social Distancing Scoreboard last week, residents seem to have begun staying home more.

PREVIOUS: Tennessee and Virginia both receive “D” in social distancing

Last week, Unacast gave both Tennessee and Virginia a “D” in social distancing, with several counties and communities in Northeast Tennessee receiving low Ds and Fs.

As of April 8, Tennessee and Virginia both earned “Cs” in social distancing.

Greene County is the only community in our region to still have an “F”, and it is one of only three counties in Tennessee to receive one.

In Virginia, Washington County slightly improved from an “F” to “D-“.

Bristol, Virginia and Washington County, Tennessee received the two best grades in the region with a “B-” each.

The average score for the entire United States is a “B-” as of Wednesday.

Unacast creates its map and generates the scores by comparing location data from before the outbreak to data collected after social distancing became an encouraged practice.

To track your specific community and see how other areas are performing in social distancing, click here.