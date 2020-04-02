U.S. Dept. of Labor: 124,242 new unemployment claims in Tennessee and Virginia during week ending March 28

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor has reported 124,242 new unemployment claims in Tennessee and Virginia for the week ending March 28.

According to the department, Tennessee now has 94,492 unemployment claims, an increase of more than 56,000 from the week prior.

Virginia has 114,104 unemployment claims, marking an increase of 67,827.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reports 4,749 new claims were filed in Northeast Tennessee during the week ending on March 28.

Northern Middle Tennessee was the most affected in the Volunteer State with a total of 32,246 new claims.

As a country, the United States saw the total number of claims rise to 6,648,000 across the country.

You can read the U.S. Department of Labor’s entire report on new unemployment claims below: