U.S. Census Bureau halts field operations; Tennessee’s response rate above national average

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The U.S. Census Bureau is making changes, just like the rest of the nation, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally, the Census Bureau said operations were to be suspended until April 1 because of the pandemic, but that time frame was extended.

Despite the outbreak, Census Bureau officials say they are on track to finish the count by December.

“During the current COVID and social distancing practices that we are all doing and taking a part in, that’s going to be really hard to do. So right now, we’ve suspended those field operations where we require our census takers to go door-to-door, and we’re going to look at that later on in the process probably in the June time frame when it’s safe,“ said Stephen Buckner, Assistant Director of Communications for the U.S. Census Bureau.

Though field operations have been suspended once again due to COVID-19, Tennessee’s response rate to the census is above the national average.

“We’ve seen a great number of households responding to the 2020 Census as we all practice our social distancing,” said Roxanne Wallace, the Assistant Regional Census Manager for the Tri-Cities Region.

Both Washington County and Sullivan County have almost a 50% response rate as of Friday.

Though field operations are suspended, according to Wallace, field workers are still getting paid.

With colleges and universities closed due to COVID-19, the census is now worried about student headcounts.

If you are a college student and lived on campus at all this year, your college or university will send your information to the Census Bureau.

“However, if you’re a college or university student living off-campus in private housing, as in an apartment or a home where you have roommates but you’re no longer living there, we still need you to respond to the census,” said Buckner.

The Bureau is strongly encouraging people to respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail to help keep door-to-door contact to a minimum once field operations continue.

The U.S. Census Bureau wants to reiterate that the census does not ask for your social security number, bank account, or credit card information.

They only ask basic information, so be aware of any scams out there that might ask you for this type of information.

