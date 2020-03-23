TWRA suspends all in-person services due to virus concerns

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is suspending all in-person services in response to the spread of COVID-19.

According to a release from TWRA, offices will not be open for walk-in service.

Anyone can still call offices at any time or email ask.TWRA@tn.gov. You can also click here for more information.

Licenses and boat registration will still be available at any time online.

TWRA still recommends fishing as a great activity that follows social distancing guidelines.

The release also says spring turkey season begins April 4 across the state.