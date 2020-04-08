Two Saltville Medical Center Staff members test positive for COVID-19

SALTVILLE, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with the Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems confirmed two staff members from the Saltville Medical Center have tested positive for coronavirus.

The release said in part, “The two employees are currently quarantined at home and following all isolation procedures to avoid community spread.”

Officials with SVHCS said that any patients that were in the facility during the time and had direct contact with the affected staff will be contacted.

The release added, “The best way to limit spread is through social distancing and frequent hand washing. Anyone who feels sick or is exhibiting the common symptoms of the Coronavirus is advises to stay at home until symptoms have subsided. Common Coronavirus symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, and temperature, but not all patients exhibit a temperature. Other symptoms to varying extents can include fatigue, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, diarrhea, loss of taste, loss of smell, and loss of hearing.”

Officials said for more information you can call 276-496-4492.

