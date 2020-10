Two new deaths, 87 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in NETN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 208,606 confirmed cases and 10,223 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, an increase of 1,147 total cases since Monday.

The health department also announced 2,667 confirmed deaths, 1,068 current hospitalizations, and 196,940 recovered or inactive cases. More than 3.2 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Monday, TDH reported 207,669 confirmed cases and 2,649 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 218,829 as of October 13, 2020 including 2,797 deaths, 1,068 current hospitalizations and 196,940 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 7.77% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/l0HItjx3Ad — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 13, 2020

Two new deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday: one each in Sullivan and Washington counties.

TDH reported 87 new cases locally: 43 in Sullivan County, 22 in Washington County, nine each in Greene and Hawkins counties, and two each in Johnson and Unicoi counties. No new cases were reported in Carter County.

Alright, so NETN numbers today.



87 new cases today, which is a bit lower than we've seen the past few days.



When we look at how many new tests were reported, a high percent of them were positive.



in other words, 87 out of 427 tests were positive. pic.twitter.com/BUlWjiaoeh — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) October 13, 2020

TDH also reported 130 new inactive or recovered cases in our area.

There are currently 1,413 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 1,458 on Monday.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,332

Inactive/recovered: 1,195

Deaths: 32

Active cases: 105 (-14)

Greene County

Total cases: 1,374

Inactive/recovered: 1,156

Deaths: 48

Active cases: 170 (-1)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 995

Inactive/recovered: 851

Deaths: 22

Active cases: 122 (-1)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,049

Inactive/recovered: 764

Deaths: 5

Active cases: 280 (-11)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 2,782

Inactive/recovered: 2,325

Deaths: 39

Active cases: 418 (-10)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 307

Inactive/recovered: 295

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 11 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 2,783

Inactive/recovered: 2,434

Deaths: 42

Active cases: 307 (-8)