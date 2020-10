Two new deaths, 85 new COVID-19 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 200,103 confirmed cases and 9,344 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, an increase of 1,992 total cases since Wednesday.

The health department also announced 2,591 confirmed deaths, 973 current hospitalizations, and 189,990 recovered or inactive cases. More than three million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Wednesday, TDH reported 198,405 confirmed cases and 2,530 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 209,447 as of October 8, 2020 including 2,705 deaths, 973 current hospitalizations and 189,990 inactive/recovered. Percent positive for today is 6.88%. For the full report with additional data, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/Fa825MMcXF — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 8, 2020

Two new deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday: one each in Johnson and Washington counties.

TDH reported 85 new cases locally: 41 in Sullivan County, 17 in Washington County, 11 in Carter County, 10 in Greene County, and six in Hawkins County. No new cases were reported in Johnson or Unicoi counties.

Here is a breakdown of where the new cases are. pic.twitter.com/xuIsOsFC4B — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) October 8, 2020

The state health department also reported 89 new recovered or inactive cases in our area.

There are currently 1,128 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 1,134 on Wednesday.

Active cases dropped by 6 today after rising to 1,134 yesterday.



Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties all reported a drop in cases.



Get this: Unicoi County now has fewer than 10 active cases, which is kinda neat. That hasn't happened since July. pic.twitter.com/cOlg98emeM — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) October 8, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,267

Inactive/recovered: 1,150

Deaths: 31

Active cases: 86 (+3)

Greene County

Total cases: 1,268

Inactive/recovered: 1,114

Deaths: 48

Active cases: 106 (+5)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 922

Inactive/recovered: 807

Deaths: 22

Active cases: 93 (-5)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,009

Inactive/recovered: 712

Deaths: 4

Active cases: 293 (-8)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 2,522

Inactive/recovered: 2,174

Deaths: 35

Active cases: 313 (+15)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 300

Inactive/recovered: 290

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 9 (-2)

Washington County

Total cases: 2,590

Inactive/recovered: 2,323

Deaths: 39

Active cases: 228 (-14)