Two new deaths, 348 new COVID-19 cases reported in NETN Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 348 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 527 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.
The two new deaths were reported in Sullivan and Washington counties.
New cases by county: Sullivan 123, Washington 92, Carter 49, Greene 35, Hawkins 35, Unicoi 9, Johnson 5.
There are currently 4,427 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 4,608 yesterday.
To date, there have been 37,917 cases and 645 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Statewide, the health department reported 5,993 new coronavirus cases and 97 new deaths.
There are currently 70,981 active cases in Tennessee, down from 72,308 yesterday.
The health department reported a record-high 3,218 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, up from 3,212 yesterday. This marks the fifth consecutive day of record hospitalizations.
To date, there have been 586,802 cases, 6,907 deaths, 14,531 hospitalizations, and 508,914 inactive/recovered cases in Tennessee since the pandemic began.
The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Carter County
Total cases: 4,464 (+49)
Inactive/recovered: 3,848 (+75)
Deaths: 86 (0)
Active cases: 530 (-26)
Greene County
Total cases: 5,517 (+35)
Inactive/recovered: 4,690 (+92)
Deaths: 92 (0)
Active cases: 735 (-57)
Hawkins County
Total cases: 3,631 (+35)
Inactive/recovered: 3,056 (+48)
Deaths: 56 (0)
Active cases: 519 (-13)
Johnson County
Total cases: 1,774 (+5)
Inactive/recovered: 1,657 (+11)
Deaths: 28 (0)
Active cases: 89 (-6)
Sullivan County
Total cases: 10,862 (+123)
Inactive/recovered: 9,477 (+158)
Deaths: 178 (+1)
Active cases: 1,207 (-36)
Unicoi County
Total cases: 1,446 (+9)
Inactive/recovered: 1,217 (+16)
Deaths: 40 (0)
Active cases: 189 (-7)
Washington County
Total cases: 10,223 (+92)
Inactive/recovered: 8,900 (+127)
Deaths: 165 (+1)
Active cases: 1,158 (-36)
