Two new deaths, 348 new COVID-19 cases reported in NETN Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 348 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 527 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

The two new deaths were reported in Sullivan and Washington counties.

New cases by county: Sullivan 123, Washington 92, Carter 49, Greene 35, Hawkins 35, Unicoi 9, Johnson 5.

There are currently 4,427 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 4,608 yesterday.

To date, there have been 37,917 cases and 645 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations at Ballad Health

New cases in Northeast Tennessee

New deaths in Northeast Tennessee

Total deaths in Northeast Tennessee

Active cases in Northeast Tennessee

Total cases in Northeast Tennessee

Current hospitalizations in Tennessee

New deaths in Tennessee

Total deaths in Tennessee

Active cases in Tennessee

New cases in Tennessee

Total cases in Tennessee

Statewide, the health department reported 5,993 new coronavirus cases and 97 new deaths.

There are currently 70,981 active cases in Tennessee, down from 72,308 yesterday.

The health department reported a record-high 3,218 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, up from 3,212 yesterday. This marks the fifth consecutive day of record hospitalizations.

To date, there have been 586,802 cases, 6,907 deaths, 14,531 hospitalizations, and 508,914 inactive/recovered cases in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 586,802 as of December 31, 2020 including 6,907 deaths, 3,218 current hospitalizations and 508,914 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 22.64%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/bqX7K9IV6C — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 31, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 4,464 (+49)

Inactive/recovered: 3,848 (+75)

Deaths: 86 (0)

Active cases: 530 (-26)

Greene County

Total cases: 5,517 (+35)

Inactive/recovered: 4,690 (+92)

Deaths: 92 (0)

Active cases: 735 (-57)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 3,631 (+35)

Inactive/recovered: 3,056 (+48)

Deaths: 56 (0)

Active cases: 519 (-13)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,774 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 1,657 (+11)

Deaths: 28 (0)

Active cases: 89 (-6)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 10,862 (+123)

Inactive/recovered: 9,477 (+158)

Deaths: 178 (+1)

Active cases: 1,207 (-36)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,446 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 1,217 (+16)

Deaths: 40 (0)

Active cases: 189 (-7)

Washington County

Total cases: 10,223 (+92)

Inactive/recovered: 8,900 (+127)

Deaths: 165 (+1)

Active cases: 1,158 (-36)

