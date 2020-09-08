Two new deaths, 11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 161,344 confirmed cases and 4,410 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, an increase of 645 total cases since Monday.
TDH said the lower than usual amount of new cases is due to a low volume of lab reports received over the Labor Day weekend.
The health department also announced 1,843 confirmed deaths, 844 current hospitalizations, and 148,165 recovered or inactive cases. More than 2.3 million coronavirus tests have been administered.
On Monday, TDH reported 160,708 confirmed cases and 1,818 confirmed deaths.
Two new deaths were reported Tuesday in our area: one each in Carter and Sullivan counties.
TDH reported 11 new cases locally: five in Carter County, three in Sullivan County, and one each in Greene, Hawkins, and Washington counties. The department also reported two fewer cases in both Johnson and Unicoi counties.
Our area saw 98 new recoveries: 30 in Carter, 22 in Greene, 20 in Washington, 17 in Sullivan, four in Johnson, three in Hawkins, and two in Unicoi County.
There are currently 869 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 962 active cases on Monday.
The following data was reported in local counties:
Carter County
Total cases: 1,000
Inactive/recovered: 871
Deaths: 25
Active cases: 104
Greene County
Total cases: 938
Inactive/recovered: 797
Deaths: 19
Active cases: 122
Hawkins County
Total cases: 704
Inactive/recovered: 642
Deaths: 13
Active cases: 49
Johnson County
Total cases: 509
Inactive/recovered: 407
Deaths: 1
Active cases: 101
Sullivan County
Total cases: 1,875
Inactive/recovered: 1,609
Deaths: 27
Active cases: 239
Unicoi County
Total cases: 241
Inactive/recovered: 216
Deaths: 1
Active cases: 24
Washington County
Total cases: 1,863
Inactive/recovered: 1,619
Deaths: 14
Active cases: 230
