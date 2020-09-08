Two new deaths, 11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 161,344 confirmed cases and 4,410 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, an increase of 645 total cases since Monday.

TDH said the lower than usual amount of new cases is due to a low volume of lab reports received over the Labor Day weekend.

The health department also announced 1,843 confirmed deaths, 844 current hospitalizations, and 148,165 recovered or inactive cases. More than 2.3 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Monday, TDH reported 160,708 confirmed cases and 1,818 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 165,754 as of September 8, 2020 including 1,896 deaths, 844 current hospitalizations and 148,165 inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 14.29%.] For additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/UFXimXQxG5 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 8, 2020

Two new deaths were reported Tuesday in our area: one each in Carter and Sullivan counties.

TDH reported 11 new cases locally: five in Carter County, three in Sullivan County, and one each in Greene, Hawkins, and Washington counties. The department also reported two fewer cases in both Johnson and Unicoi counties.

Please note that Johnson and Unicoi counties also reported two fewer cases than yesterday, so the net total of new cases is seven today. — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 8, 2020

Our area saw 98 new recoveries: 30 in Carter, 22 in Greene, 20 in Washington, 17 in Sullivan, four in Johnson, three in Hawkins, and two in Unicoi County.

There are currently 869 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 962 active cases on Monday.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter County

Total cases: 1,000

Inactive/recovered: 871

Deaths: 25

Active cases: 104

Greene County

Total cases: 938

Inactive/recovered: 797

Deaths: 19

Active cases: 122

Hawkins County

Total cases: 704

Inactive/recovered: 642

Deaths: 13

Active cases: 49

Johnson County

Total cases: 509

Inactive/recovered: 407

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 101

Sullivan County

Total cases: 1,875

Inactive/recovered: 1,609

Deaths: 27

Active cases: 239

Unicoi County

Total cases: 241

Inactive/recovered: 216

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 24

Washington County

Total cases: 1,863

Inactive/recovered: 1,619

Deaths: 14

Active cases: 230

With 11 new cases out of 154 tests, that means the daily positivity rate is about 6.7% today.



(If you use the net increase of seven cases, it's about 4.3%) pic.twitter.com/u6iAFns4UJ — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 8, 2020

There was also a pretty small increase in tests reported in the region today – 154 tests reported, the smallest since June 25 (if we ignore the days there were technical issues and we didn't get data for the day. pic.twitter.com/QyHbPApuz6 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 8, 2020

The positivity rate dropped a little bit, you can barely see it in the chart, from 7.36% to 7.35% today. pic.twitter.com/v9X1b2mhW8 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 8, 2020

