Two new COVID-19 deaths, 34 new cases reported in NE Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 178,759 confirmed cases and 6,389 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, an increase of 739 total cases since Monday.

The health department also announced 2,178 confirmed deaths, 766 current hospitalizations, and 167,778 recovered or inactive cases. More than 2.6 million coronavirus tests have been logged.

On Monday, TDH reported 178,190 confirmed cases and 2,152 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 185,148 as of September 22, 2020 including 2,261 deaths, 766 current hospitalizations and 167,778 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 7.55%.] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/ulgH1xSE8f — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 22, 2020

Two new deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday: one each in Carter and Washington counties.

TDH reported 34 new cases locally: 17 in Sullivan County, seven in Washington County, five in Greene County, three in Hawkins County, and one each in Carter and Johnson counties. No new cases were reported in Unicoi County.

TDH also reported 62 new recoveries in our area.

There are currently 721 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 751 cases on Monday.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,127

Inactive/recovered: 1,012

Deaths: 28

Active cases: 87 (-3)

Greene County

Total cases: 1,112

Inactive/recovered: 970

Deaths: 37

Active cases: 105 (-5)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 773

Inactive/recovered: 700

Deaths: 16

Active cases: 57 (-1)

Johnson County

Total cases: 649

Inactive/recovered: 569

Deaths: 2

Active cases: 78 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 2,071

Inactive/recovered: 1,904

Deaths: 31

Active cases: 136 (+3)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 280

Inactive/recovered: 251

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 28 (-3)

Washington County

Total cases: 2,186

Inactive/recovered: 1,922

Deaths: 34

Active cases: 230 (-20)