Two new COVID-19 deaths, 255 new recoveries reported in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 135,203 confirmed cases and 2,597 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, an increase of 2,022 total cases since Tuesday.
The health department also announced 1,412 confirmed deaths, 6,069 hospitalizations, and 99,085 recoveries. More than 1.9 million coronavirus tests have been administered.
On Tuesday, TDH reported 133,281 confirmed cases and 1,386 confirmed deaths.
Two new deaths were reported in our area on Wednesday: one in Sullivan County and one in Washington County.
TDH reported 140 new cases locally: 37 in Washington, 31 in Carter, 26 in Greene, 21 in Hawkins, nine each in Johnson and Sullivan, and seven in Unicoi County.
Meanwhile, the state health department announced 255 new recoveries: 181 in Washington County, 57 in Sullivan County, six in Carter County, five in Johnson County, and three each in Greene and Hawkins counties.
There are currently 2,870 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 2,987 active cases on Tuesday.
The following data was reported in local counties:
Carter — 679 cases / 9 deaths / 165 recoveries
Greene — 653 cases / 9 deaths / 185 recoveries
Hawkins — 606 cases / 10 deaths / 162 recoveries
Johnson — 362 cases / 1 death / 60 recoveries
Sullivan — 1,221 cases / 20 deaths / 936 recoveries
Unicoi — 191 cases / 77 recoveries
Washington — 1,513 cases / 4 deaths / 717 recoveries
Active cases by county:
Carter – 505
Greene – 459
Hawkins – 434
Johnson – 301
Sullivan – 265
Unicoi – 114
Washington – 792
