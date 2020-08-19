Two new COVID-19 deaths, 255 new recoveries reported in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 135,203 confirmed cases and 2,597 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, an increase of 2,022 total cases since Tuesday.

The health department also announced 1,412 confirmed deaths, 6,069 hospitalizations, and 99,085 recoveries. More than 1.9 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Tuesday, TDH reported 133,281 confirmed cases and 1,386 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 137,800 as of August 19, 2020 including 1,452 deaths, 6,069 hospitalizations and 99,085 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 7.24%.] For additional data go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/5aggMeFu9l — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 19, 2020

Two new deaths were reported in our area on Wednesday: one in Sullivan County and one in Washington County.

TDH reported 140 new cases locally: 37 in Washington, 31 in Carter, 26 in Greene, 21 in Hawkins, nine each in Johnson and Sullivan, and seven in Unicoi County.

New COVID-19 cases in NETN by county:



Carter: 31

Greene: 26

Hawkins: 21

Johnson: 9

Sullivan: 9

Unicoi: 7

Washington: 37 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 19, 2020

Meanwhile, the state health department announced 255 new recoveries: 181 in Washington County, 57 in Sullivan County, six in Carter County, five in Johnson County, and three each in Greene and Hawkins counties.

There are currently 2,870 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 2,987 active cases on Tuesday.

Record number of recoveries reported today, 255. It beat the previous record, set yesterday, by a LOT (136.)



Get this – 181 of those recoveries are coming out of Washington County. Check out the orange line! pic.twitter.com/GjuoPzfppO — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 19, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 679 cases / 9 deaths / 165 recoveries

Greene — 653 cases / 9 deaths / 185 recoveries

Hawkins — 606 cases / 10 deaths / 162 recoveries

Johnson — 362 cases / 1 death / 60 recoveries

Sullivan — 1,221 cases / 20 deaths / 936 recoveries

Unicoi — 191 cases / 77 recoveries

Washington — 1,513 cases / 4 deaths / 717 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 505

Greene – 459

Hawkins – 434

Johnson – 301

Sullivan – 265

Unicoi – 114

Washington – 792

As of today, there are 2,870 active cases in NETN,117 less than yesterday.



As you can see in the 1st chart, Washington County is accounting for a big drop in those cases – 145 fewer than yesterday.



Sullivan County dropped by 49 active cases. All other counties increased pic.twitter.com/k5kLQMLuMb — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 19, 2020

The percent positivity rate didn't change from yesterday. It's still sitting at about 6.67%. pic.twitter.com/Bx440QMBfR — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 19, 2020

record number of tests reported today in NETN counties. 2084 tests reported today, beating the last record of 2031 tests reported on July 27. pic.twitter.com/9OpC8q3478 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 19, 2020

Here is what infections, recoveries and deaths look like by county for today, August 19, 2020. pic.twitter.com/89sli1rmQV — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 19, 2020

