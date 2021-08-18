Two more halls at Indian Trail school sent home for two weeks

Johnson City, Tenn.’s Indian Trail Intermediate School announced two more hall closures Wednesday to try and stem the spread of COVID transmission.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City’s sole 5th and 6th-grade school sent two additional halls home for two weeks due to increased COVID transmission, parents learned through an “important newsletter” emailed Wednesday afternoon.

Indian Trail Intermediate School (ITIS) is closing Red Fox 1 and Red Fox 2 halls, two days after closing Coyote 1. All the closures are slated for two weeks.

Indian Trail’s website lists Red Fox 1 and 2 as 5th-grade halls, while Coyote 1 is a 6th-grade hall. The site lists a total of 17 halls.

Wednesday’s email from principal James Jacobs said the school was “monitoring our students hourly” for COVID.

Jacobs said contact tracing is occurring in partnership with the Northeast Regional Health Office (NERHO) and the school system’s coordinated health team.

“We want to safely keep our school open while addressing the areas with increasing positive cases in our building,” Jacobs wrote.

“Each team is like its own community. If the team is experiencing an increasing number of cases, we close the team for a short time.”

Jacobs noted the system used the same process last year “to close multiple classes or teams” and said the 14-day closure is at the recommendation of the NERHO.

Spokesman Collin Brooks said the system is changing its COVID dashboard and will begin updating positive cases daily rather than on a biweekly basis.