Two local high school football games canceled October 16, one due to ‘COVID-19 concerns’

(WJHL)- Two local high school football games have been canceled for Friday, October 16.

Officials with Johnson County Schools confirmed with News Channel 11 that North Greene High School has canceled its upcoming game with Johnson County High School.

According to an official with Johnson County Schools, it was not exactly clear why Friday’s game was cancelled but we were told Johnson County is working to find another opponent.

Bennett confirmed this is the team’s 1st exposure to COVID-19 all season. They had to quarantine a couple players earlier in the year for exposure outside of football, but now the team has been sidelined for the 1st time. They hope to be ready for next week’s game. @WJHL11 https://t.co/cpr5UZw3Yc — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) October 14, 2020

In Carter County, Unaka High School’s head football coach, O’Brien Bennett, said Friday’s game against Cosby has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Bennett said while there has been no confirmation on a positive case, there were concerns about COVID-19 within the football community.

