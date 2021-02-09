Two Johnson City pharmacies to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines this week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Johnson City pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines this week.

West Towne Pharmacy, 1619 W. Market Street, will administer vaccines on Thursday while Princeton Drug, 105 Broyles Drive, will administer vaccines on Friday.

Both locations have received 100 doses each. Vaccines will be administered based on the county’s current vaccination phases, which means vaccinations will be available to those in Phases 1a1, 1a2, and 1b plus those 70 years and older for the time being.

Doses will be administered by appointment only. To make an appointment, visit www.johnsoncityrx.com.

After this week, regular vaccination clinics will take place at West Towne on Wednesdays and Princeton Drug on Fridays.

The pharmacies expect to receive second dose vaccines in a few weeks.