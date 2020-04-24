Two employees test positive for COVID-19 at Cornerstone Village Health Care in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Cornerstone Village Health Care Center in Johnson City.

Cornerstone Village says it learned that the employees had tested positive on Friday.

No residents have tested positive so far according to the facility.

Cornerstone Village says the two employees are not working and are at home in self-quarantine.

According to the facility, this comes after it decided to test all residents and staff for the virus, regardless of whether they were experiencing symptoms.

Cornerstone Village says it has also implemented periodic testing of all staff and residents.

Friday, a nursing home in Chuckey also confirmed one of its employees tested positive for the virus.

