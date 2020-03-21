Two COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lee County, Virginia

JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health’s LENOWISCO Health District announced Saturday that two COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Lee County.

Officials announced that the individuals are a male and female in their 50s; the second case is a household contact of the first. The pair have had no contact with the community since prior to the onset of symptoms in the first case, and have maintained strict isolation, following public health guidance, since symptom onset, according to health officials.

No at-risk community contacts have occurred, the press release stated.

“As we see new cases of COVID-19 throughout the Commonwealth and going forward in our communities, it is critical that people follow the public health guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene,” said Sue Cantrell, M.D., director, LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts. “Social distancing is one of the most effective strategies in lessening the impact of this pandemic.”

The press release indicated that people should avoid social gatherings of more than 10 individuals and if you are 65 years or older, or if you have a serious chronic medical condition (e.g., heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, immune compromise, at any age), you should stay at home.

“We all have a responsibility and duty to do everything we can to protect ourselves and our community from this novel coronavirus,” said Dr. Cantrell.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.

The release added that as the COVID-19 outbreak expands, recommendations may change.

“LHD is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide the best possible guidance for the community,” the release added.

For general questions about COVID-19, community members may call the 877-ASK-VDH3 Hotline.

