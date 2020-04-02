Two confirmed COVID-19 cases at ETSU, both people ‘continuing to improve’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with East Tennessee State University have confirmed two people at the university have tested positive for COVID-19.

In an e-mail ETSU officials said in part, “One of the cases involves a student and the other is an employee, and there is no connection between these two cases. We are pleased to report that both individuals are continuing to improve.”

The university also said moving forward, “the university will not provide updates on every confirmed COVID-19 case among our students, faculty and staff. We send our best wishes to these two individuals and to the entire ETSU community and region during this challenging and difficult time.”

For any questions related to coronavirus, including symptoms, testing or exposure, contact the Northeast Regional Information Line at 423-979-4689 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.