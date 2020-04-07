Two cases of COVID-19 now reported in Scott County, Va.

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with the Lenowisco Health District confirmed Tuesday that Scott County, Virginia now has its first two cases of coronavirus.

Officials said in an e-mail, “Both are residents of Scott County, one male and one female. These are the first cases in Scott County. Health department staff are conducting an investigation to identify those who had contact with the patients, assess their risk of potential exposure and provide medical and public health measures to protect individuals and the community.”

Health officials asked people to continue to stay at home, wash your hands and avoid contact with sick people.

