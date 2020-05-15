TVA warns against scammers threatening to cut off your electricity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Valley Authority has issued a warning about scammers threatening to turn off your power.
TVA has says scammers impersonating TVA representatives call customers claiming a bill needs to be paid or electricity will be disconnected promptly. It’s a scam.
You’re asked not to call the number back and if you have questions about your power bill, contact your local power company.
