TVA warns against scammers threatening to cut off your electricity

by: Gregory Raucoules

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Valley Authority has issued a warning about scammers threatening to turn off your power.

TVA has says scammers impersonating TVA representatives call customers claiming a bill needs to be paid or electricity will be disconnected promptly. It’s a scam.

You’re asked not to call the number back and if you have questions about your power bill, contact your local power company.

