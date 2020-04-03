TVA to close recreation areas at Cherokee and other dams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Valley Authority announced additional recreation area closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recreation areas at Chatuge, Cherokee, Fort Loudoun, the south side of Guntersville, Normandy, Norris, Tellico, and Watts Bar dams and Raccoon Mountain will be closed beginning Friday morning.

TVA has already closed areas at Chickamauga and South Holston dams plus the Rockpile area near Muscle Shoals.

The closures will include boat ramps, picnic areas, restrooms, beaches, and pavilions. River access points at locations outside of the closed areas will remain open for the time being. Trails that cross undeveloped public land that TVA manages will also remain open.

