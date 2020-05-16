TVA recreation areas and campgrounds reopen

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority reopened the majority of its developed recreation areas and six dam reservation campgrounds Friday.

The areas were closed in March as part of the overall federal and state response to slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The campgrounds at Melton Hill Dam were full of campers eager for a change of scenery. Many of them, finally able to come to the campgrounds after multiple canceled reservations.

Employees at the campground store were well prepared for the reopening, taking all necessary precautions to keep themselves and campers safe.

Camp host, Cindy Lippard says sanitizing stations were set up outside of the entrance, all employees are wearing masks and gloves, and they are monitoring how many people are gathering at each site.

Restroom facilities, large-group pavilions and playgrounds will remain closed in the reopened recreation areas. All TVA visitor centers also will remain closed.

Kentucky Dam West Bank Road, Raccoon Mountain, Tellico and the Wilson Dam Rockpile Recreation Area will remain closed due to maintenance and repair activities unrelated to COVID-19.