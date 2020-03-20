TVA: Public restrooms, beaches, pavilions at all recreation areas closed until further notice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Valley Authority has closed several public areas to combat the spread of COVID-19.

According to a release from TVA, day-use recreation areas at Chickamauga Dam and the Rockpile Recreation Area at Wilson Dam are now closed.

TVA also says all public restroom facilities, beaches and group pavilions at the organization’s recreation areas are closed until further notice.

The release asks anyone who may arrive at any of the recreation areas to not bypass any closed gates or fences.

200,000 acres of undeveloped public lands and trails, as well as all TVA boat ramps, remain open at this time.

