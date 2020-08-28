TVA approves relief credit, power rates expected to be lowest in a decade

The Tennessee Valley Authority Board approved a special $200 million pandemic relief credit to help communities and businesses recover more quickly from the pandemic.

TVA is providing this relief as a credit to allow each recipient the flexibility to apply the savings in the best way possible to invest in their communities and support those they serve.

With the credit, Tennessee Valley public power’s industrial and commercial rates will be lower than they were a decade ago.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.