Tusculum University to implement indoor mask policy on campus starting August 9

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tusculum University will join the growing ranks of Tri-Cities colleges and universities requiring masks this school year.

According to a statement from the university, the policy will require everyone to wear face coverings indoors when physical distancing is not possible.

The policy goes into effect on Monday, August 9.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals will be required to adhere to the policy. The school will return to a different mask requirement based on vaccination status when Greene County’s community transmission level decreases.

Below is the full statement from Tusculum University:

Tusculum University is focused on the safety and well-being of its students, faculty and staff. We have strongly encouraged all Tusculum family members to be vaccinated.



In response to Greene County’s high level of community transmission, we have adopted an updated face covering policy which will take effect Monday, Aug. 9. Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a face covering indoors when physical distancing cannot be guaranteed. When Greene County’s level of community transmission is lowered by the CDC, Tusculum will return to a differentiated face covering policy based on vaccination status. At that time, only unvaccinated individuals will be required to wear a face covering indoors. Tusculum University

The university states they are also encouraging faculty, staff and students to be vaccinated against COVID-19.