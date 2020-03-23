Tusculum University: Third student tests positive for coronavirus

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tusculum University released a statement Monday in an e-mail that confirmed they now have had three students test positive for coronavirus.
You can read the full statement below.
“Today, Tusculum University learned a third student of ours tested positive for the coronavirus. This student had traveled out of state during spring break with the first two students who tested positive.
We are following the same process with this third student as the others, providing to the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office the names of everyone who has had contact with this person. None of these students has been on the Tusculum campus for several days.
Tusculum is praying for these students and their families.”Tusculum University